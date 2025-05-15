Oman - The Directorate General of Housing and Urban Planning (MoHUP) in North al Batinah called on citizens whose properties are affected by the railway project to visit the directorate to complete procedures related to financial compensation and land valuation.

The affected plots, which include residential, commercial, and industrial uses, require the presence of landowners to ensure timely processing.

The review process will take place during official working hours from May 18- 30.

According to the ministry, landowners are requested to bring the following documents: original property ownership deeds for the affected lands, personal identification documents of the landowner, and legal declarations in cases of inheritance or death.

In cases where the landowner is unable to attend in person, a valid power of attorney must be presented.

