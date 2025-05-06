Oman's Ministry of Education has issued a design-and-build tender for the construction of 12 new school buildings across various governorates as part of Phase 1 of its 2025 education infrastructure development plan.

The tender was released on 21 April 2025, with technical bids due by 2 June and commercial bids by 7 July.

“Contract awards are expected in the fourth quarter of October 2025, and the project is scheduled for completion by March 2028,” a source aware of the details told Zawya Projects.

The scope includes full design and construction works for schools spanning grades 1 through 12, with each facility comprising 40 classrooms. The seven tender packages cover schools in the governorates of North and South Al Batinah, Muscat, Ad Dakhiliyah, North and South Al Sharqiyah, and Dhofar:

·Package 1 (North Al Batinah – Sohar/Saham): Two girls' schools for grades 9–12 in Al Hambar and Al Marfa, Sohar

·Package 2 (North Al Batinah – Al Khabourah/Suwaiq): Two mixed primary schools (grades 1–4) in Qasbiyat Al Busaid and Al Bidayah

·Package 3 (South Al Batinah – Barka/Al Musannah): One girls' school (grades 9–12) in Al Haram, Barka and one (grades 5–8) in Al Maraghah, Al Musannah

·Package 4 (Ad Dakhiliyah – Samayil): One boys' secondary school (grades 9–12) in Balzagh

·Package 5 (Muscat/South Al Sharqiyah): One primary school (grades 1–4) in Al Amerat, Muscat and one boys’ secondary school (grades 9–12) in Rasagh, Sur

·Package 6 (North Al Sharqiyah – Ibra/Al Mudhaibi): One co-educational primary school (grades 1–4) in Al Dakeek, Ibra and one girls' school (grades 5–8) in Al Rawdah, Al Mudhaibi

·Package 7 (Dhofar – Salalah): One co-educational primary school (grades 1–4) north of Buqad, Salalah

(Reporting by Deva Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.