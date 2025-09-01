Saudi Arabian Construction Company (SACC) has announced that work is in full swing at the new headquarters of leading Saudi financial institution Alinma Bank coming up in capital Riyadh.

Strategically located in the Al-Yasmeen District with direct access to King Fahad Road and King Salman Road, the building will rise 214m tall, said SACC in its LinkedIn post.

With a total built-up area of 151,714 sq m, the Grade ‘A’ tower will accommodate more than 2,000 employees, it stated.

The development also includes seven basement levels for parking and services, as well as a four-storey support building with a Tier IV data centre, multi-purpose halls, cafes, and childcare facilities.

The upcoming Alinma Tower reflects the bank’s growth ambitions and SACC’s ability to deliver complex, high-value projects that create long-term impact, it added.

