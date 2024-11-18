Saudi Arabia’s Southern Jazan province is expected to see a surge in tourism and business after the completion of two mega projects involving the construction of a seaside resort and a cable car service, the province’s governor has said.

Zan Waterfront, with an area of 300,000 square metres (sqm), will be built on Jazan’s Northern coast and will include a wide variety of tourist, commercial and housing facilities, Yehya Al-Gazwani was quoted as saying by the Saudi daily Al-Watan last week.

Gazwani, who was addressing Citiscape show in the Gulf Kingdom, said the province has already signed a contract with Al-Soliman Real Estate company to undertake that project at a cost of about 1.2 billion Saudi riyals ($320 million).

He said the cable car project would be introduced to the mountainous Harub area in Jazan and would be the longest in Saudi Arabia, travelling around 6 km.

“These two projects along with large projects awarded or those which will be awarded will turn Jazan into a major tourism and business destination by 2030,” Gazwani said.

He revealed that Jazan has awarded 44 projects over the past three years with a combined value of around SAR4 billion ($1.066 billion).

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

