US architecture firm Skidmore, Owings & Merrill (SOM) has released a new plan for a proposed smart city in Oman, with construction slated to start next year, according to a media report.

The 14.8 square kilometre Sultan Haitham City is located west of Muscat and will accommodate 100,000 people with 20,000 housing units, news portal CNN said, citing a SOM statement.

The first phase, which runs until 2030, will develop the five-square-kilometre city centre and six of the development’s 19 planned neighborhoods.

The final phase is expected to be completed by 2045.

