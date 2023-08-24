PHOTO
US architecture firm Skidmore, Owings & Merrill (SOM) has released a new plan for a proposed smart city in Oman, with construction slated to start next year, according to a media report.
The 14.8 square kilometre Sultan Haitham City is located west of Muscat and will accommodate 100,000 people with 20,000 housing units, news portal CNN said, citing a SOM statement.
The first phase, which runs until 2030, will develop the five-square-kilometre city centre and six of the development’s 19 planned neighborhoods.
The final phase is expected to be completed by 2045.
(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)
