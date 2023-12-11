LEOS Developments announced on Monday that it has appointed Transemirates as the main contractor for Hadley Heights, its flagship residential project in Dubai in Jumeirah Village Circle.

The value of the agreement is 125 million UAE dirhams ($34 million), the developer said in a statement.

The 126-unit Hadley Heights is due to complete in the third quarter of 2025, the statement said.

LEOS has been operating in the UK since 2012 and is expanding its presence in the Middle East with projects in Downtown Dubai, Business Bay, and Jumeirah Village Circle.

(Editing by Anoop Menon)

