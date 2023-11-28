Saudi Arabia’s King Abdullah Financial District Development & Management Company (KAFD DMC) has awarded a design and build contract to Taj Dhabi, a UAE-based Trojan Construction Group subsidiary, for two new developments at King Abdullah Financial District (KAFD) in Riyadh.

The contract includes the construction of a multi-purpose complex in the business district, comprising two office towers of eight floors each.

In addition, the contract covers the development of a retail podium covering a gross area of 167,763 sqm, a retail development spanning 50,000 sqm and 1,900 parking spaces across five floors.

The value of the contract and construction timelines were not given.

In August, US-headquartered Parsons won a 5-year contract from KAFD DMC for project and construction management services in KAFD.

Located in Riyadh, KAFD is the world’s largest LEED-certified mixed-use financial district, with 1.6 million sqm of office space and residences and is owned and managed by KAFD DMC.

(Writing by D Madhura; Editing by Anoop Menon)

