UAE - 3DXB Group, a pioneering force in the construction industry, said sustainability was at the core of its business model and the company was committed to promoting eco-friendly practices in the construction sector across the region.

To contribute to sustainable construction practices, 3DXB incorporates various initiatives into its 3D printing solutions. The firm prioritizes material sourcing from local and eco-friendly suppliers to reduce transportation emissions and support the local economy.

Additionally, 3DXB's 3D printing machinery is designed with energy efficiency in mind, utilizing cutting-edge technologies to minimize power consumption during the printing process.

To further support its sustainability efforts, 3DXB Group actively engages in various initiatives. The company invests in research and development to develop more sustainable materials and printing processes, aiming to produce fewer emissions.

Collaboration with governments, universities, and experts ensures the implementation of the latest sustainable practices into operations.

Led by Badar Rashid AlBlooshi, Chairman of 3DXB GROUP, the company is at the forefront of driving positive change through innovative 3D printing solutions.

Additionally, 3DXB said it participates in carbon offset programs to compensate for any unavoidable emissions associated with its operations.

"We believe that sustainability and construction can go hand in hand. At 3DXB, we strive to minimize the environmental impact of our 3D printing solutions in various ways," stated AlBlooshi.

"Our advanced 3D printers play a crucial role in fostering sustainable construction practices," noted AlBlooshi.

"The precision printing methods of 3DXB's printers minimize material wastage, ensuring that only the required amount of material is used. Moreover, the printers' modularity allows for easy upgrades and replacements, extending their lifespan and contributing to a circular economy. The incorporation of remote monitoring capabilities enables real-time analysis and optimization of printing processes, further saving time and resources," he added.

Addressing sustainability challenges, 3DXB's micro-concrete branch offers eco-friendly formulations that incorporate recycled materials, reducing the demand for traditional cement and minimizing carbon emissions.

Additionally, the micro-concrete mixtures require less water, easing the strain on local water resources during the construction process. The superior properties of 3DXB's micro-concrete products result in longer-lasting structures, reducing the need for frequent repairs and replacements.

AlBlooshi pointed out that 3DXB's technology not only drives sustainability but also delivers substantial cost savings for construction projects in the Middle East.

"Rapid construction enabled by 3D printing reduces labor costs and project timelines significantly. Furthermore, precise material deposition minimizes wastage, optimizing material usage, and consequently reducing expenses. The durability of structures built using 3DXB's technology leads to reduced maintenance costs over the long term," he added.

