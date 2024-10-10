Miral, the leading creator of immersive destinations and experiences in Abu Dhabi, has announced that construction of the 16,900 square metres expansion of Yas Waterworld Yas Island, Abu Dhabi is now over 55 percent complete, and is set for opening to the public in 2025.

The expansion of the region’s leading water park is projected to increase guest capacity by 20 percent with the introduction of 18 new thrilling rides and attractions and 3.3 km of slide sections; taking the park's total to more than 70 rides and experiences.

Among the upcoming attractions will be the UAE’s highest slide and the first water-based amusement ride integrated into a waterslide complex, featuring a thrilling 15-metre drop designed to delight up to 20 guests and water park enthusiasts at a time.

Key construction milestones include over 67 percent of the concrete being poured, amounting to an impressive 10,662 cubic metres, and 25 percent of the steel columns installed, showcasing the notable scale of the expansion.

Jonathan Brown, Miral’s Chief Portfolio Officer, said, “This expansion, building on Yas Waterworld’s popularity with both local and international visitors over the past decade, reaffirms our commitment to constantly elevating Yas Island’s position as a top global destination for entertainment and leisure. We are thrilled to be providing our guests from around the world an enriched and exciting new experience.”

The expansion is set to unveil a new adventure called the ‘The Legend of the Lost Village’ where guests can embark on an exciting journey to discover hidden treasures and secret passages, intertwined with fun attractions.

Mini thrill seekers will get an opportunity to enjoy the scaled-down versions of Yas Waterworld’s most iconic rides “Dawwama Junior” and “Sebag”. The expansion will also include remarkable slides and water rides, eight additional pools, and new food and beverage outlets, all designed towards enhancing the overall visitor experience.