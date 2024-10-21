SSAB, a Nordic and US-based steel company, and Parmaco, a leading designer and developer of modular buildings, have entered into a partnership deal, which will see the duo construct the world’s first concept building made of fossil-free steel in 2025.

In this project, Parmaco will be using pilot deliveries of fossil-free steel, developed with the Hybrit technology, throughout the entire structure. It would mark the first time all steel components in a building is made with SSAB’s fossil-free steel.

Parmaco has long specialized in creating versatile spaces for schools, daycares, offices, residential complexes, and government facilities.

Central to the group's success is its unique product, Fixcel, a cutting-edge steel cell that forms the frame of the buildings and has advantageous properties that support indoor air quality and low energy consumption.

"Our collaboration with Parmaco represents an exciting opportunity to showcase the potential of fossil-free steel in the construction industry," said Olavi Huhtala, the EVP and Head of SSAB Europe.

"With the HybritIT technology, we remove one of the key problems with traditional steelmaking by largely eliminating fossil carbon emissions from the production process. Together with partners like Parmaco, we can reduce the climate impact from building material and show what is possible already now," noted Huhtala.

Parmaco expects to start construction in early 2025, with completion later the same year. The building is intended to serve as a model for future sustainable construction projects worldwide, demonstrating that it is possible to meet the growing demands for urban development without fueling climate change.

"We are thrilled to partner with SSAB on this pioneering project," says Jukka Joutsenkoski, CEO of Parmaco.

"At Parmaco, we are committed to pushing the boundaries of sustainable construction. We have the technology ready and soon we will have the right material. The use of SSAB’s fossil-free steel in our Fixcel technology is a natural progression in our mission to create environmentally responsible buildings that do not compromise on quality or durability," he added.

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).