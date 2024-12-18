Kuwait’s Public Authority for Applied Education and Training (PAAET) has announced a tender for the construction, completion, operation, and maintenance of its college branches in the Sabah Al Ahmed Area.

The tender, issued on 1 December 2024, has a bid submission deadline set for 2 March 2025.

“The contract is expected to be awarded by early June 2025, and the project is slated for completion in the first quarter of 2027,” a source aware of the details told Zawya Projects.

PAAET oversees technical and vocational education and training in Kuwait.

