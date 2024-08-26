The Northern Municipality has launched a tender for the development of Hamad Town Walkway 1211, aligning with the Ministry of Municipalities Affairs and Agriculture’s efforts to expand and improve parks and walkways across Bahrain.

The project involves removing damaged sections at the base of the lighting columns, digging and setting up new foundations, supplying and installing steel columns, and related tasks. The work also includes the installation and operation of solar-powered lighting fixtures.

A preliminary guarantee of BD 500 has been set, with a validity period of 120 days. The contract will last for six months, with the opening date scheduled for 3 October 2024.

Hamad Town Walkway 1211, opened in May 2017, stretches 612 metres and covers 9,300 square metres. It features a shaded fitness area, a children's playground with shelter, a commercial kiosk, and shaded seating areas.

