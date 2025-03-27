Bahrain is set to embark on a series of multi-dinar infrastructure, education, health and municipal projects this year and the next.

Shura Council financial and economic affairs committee chairman Khalid Al Maskati gave details of the plans during a review of the 2025-2026 national state budget yesterday.

MPs approved the budget on Tuesday while the Shura Council is expected to vote on it during an extraordinary session today.

If approved, it will be referred with urgency to His Majesty King Hamad for ratification.

On the cards are six massive artery roadwork infrastructure projects covering 10.5km, 11 inner roads covering 21.2km, maintenance of 14 main roads covering 375 linear km, maintenance of 40 inner roads covering 330 linear km and 16 sewage networks with 5,242 connections.

Also planned are revamps to the Wali Al Ahd Highway stretching from the Riffa Clock Tower to Janabiya Highway, the fourth bridge connecting Muharraq with Manama, expanding Shaikh Isa Bin Salman Highway, developing Budaiya Highway, revamping the Shaikh Isa Bridge intersection with Road 105, developing Shaikh Zayed Highway intersection with Shaikh Isa Bin Salman Highway, expanding the Shaikh Jaber Al Ahmed Al Sabah Highway and revitalising routes leading to Bahrain International Airport (Falcon Junction).

Municipal projects include constructing 46 public parks and gardens, revamping six coasts, developing four central markets and five mega projects in partnership with the private sector.

Three new schools will be built this year and two in the next, while historic schools closed for revamps, stabilisation and preservation over the past few years will be reopened.

Also planned are two academic buildings each this year and the next with scheduled maintenance of 80 schools.

The Bahrain Teachers College will see an increased enrolment capacity for 323 freshmen this year and 300 next year, employing 275 Bahraini graduates and providing 1,200 school teachers with developmental training.

Bahrain’s social and rehabilitation centres are set to increase from 15 to 19 with the construction of Budaiya Social Centre, Social Care and Protection Complex, Comprehensive Social Services Complex and the Comprehensive Disability Complex. Current centres cover 64,000 individuals annually.

Healthcare projects include the genome centre and bank, new health centres, developing existing departments in government hospitals, and establishing emergency teams for health scares.

Plans also include the implementation of health insurance on expat residents who on an average visit government hospitals 1.2 million times and health centres 5.5m times in a year.

Also planned are additional fees for health insurance on 1.6m tourists expected this year.

Increasing sin (selective) tax on tobacco and energy drinks to 150 per cent and lowering the volume of soft and fizzy drinks, which are taxed 50pc, are also being planned.

The Housing and Urban Planning Ministry will carry out direct work on 3,754 social housing units through six projects, providing 4,123 social housing units in partnership with the private sector. The Electricity and Water Affairs Ministry will spend BD400m to develop existing electricity and water networks, and invest $2 billion in building two electricity power plants.

The Labour Ministry aims to employ 25,000 Bahrainis and train 15,000 annually.

Meanwhile, the Shura financial and economic affairs committee also reviewed a draft law amending the 1977 Bonds Law to raise Bahrain’s borrowing ceiling to BD22.5bn – to finance the budget deficit and meet upcoming financial obligations.

“Raising the borrowing limit is necessary to ensure economic stability while funding critical projects. It is a calculated move that will support Bahrain’s long-term growth,” Mr Al Maskati explained.

