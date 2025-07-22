Saudi-listed Asas Makeen for Real Estate Development and Investment Co. has signed a 99.72 million Saudi riyal ($26.58 million) contract to build a residential project in Riyadh.

The contract was awarded to Qemat Hattaba Real Estate Co., the company said in a statement to the Saudi Stock Exchange.



The 18-month contract includes the construction of a residential project spanning 19,590 sq m of land area, featuring 230 units, in the Al-Naseem district.



The deal is expected to positively impact Asas Makeen’s results starting from the fourth quarter of 2025, the statement said.

(Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.