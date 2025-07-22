Burtville Developments has announced the launch of its new project - Bab Al Qasr Canal View Residence 22 - located along the canal waterfront in Al Raha Beach, Abu Dhabi.

It consists of three architecturally designed residential towers, each positioned to capture open views and allow abundant natural light into every unit.

The project brings together the privacy of upscale residential living with the comfort and convenience of hotel-style services, said the developer in a statement.

The development comprises a total of 242 fully furnished units, including simplex apartments, duplexes and sky villas, all overlooking the canal and designed to deliver comfort and privacy. A number of apartments also enjoy panoramic views of the sea.

Burtville Developments said construction officially began on the project early this month and it is due for completion and handover by Q2 2029.

The launch underscores Burtville’s continued expansion within Abu Dhabi’s growing real estate sector, responding to increasing demand for high-quality, well-positioned properties, said the statement.

In line with its hotel-branded offering, the project provides residents with optional hospitality services such as housekeeping, valet parking, and in-residence dining, it added.

"It represents a new milestone in the growth journey of Burtville Developments, reaffirming the company’s commitment to delivering premium residential projects that combine thoughtful design, practical amenities, and long-term investment value in one of Abu Dhabi’s most developed waterfront locations," said a company spokesman.

"As part of the Bab Al Qasr lifestyle partnership, its residents receive five years of complimentary access to Yas Beach Club, including the private beach, swimming pools, and leisure facilities for families of up to six members," he stated.

Additionally, residents benefit from five years of complimentary access to the beach and pool facilities at Bab Al Qasr Hotel in Abu Dhabi, he added.-TradeArabia News Service

