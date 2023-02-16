Taraf, the real estate development arm of the UAE-based Yas Holding, launched "Luce", its first luxury housing scheme, on Palm Jumeirah in Dubai.

No details were given on the cost of the project or construction timelines.



The luxury development will house two- to four-bedroom units, along with a duplex and a penthouse, the developer said in a statement.



Low Ping, Group Chief Executive Officer at Yas Holding, stated: “Luce reflects our unwavering dedication to create high quality, lifestyle-driven communities and inspire meaningful lives.”

Ahmad Shibel, CEO of Taraf, added: “Luce is a unique property that reflects Dubai’s iconic identity.”

Launched in 2023, the developer plans to introduce exclusive, luxury residential properties at prime locations.

(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)