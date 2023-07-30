SSH, a leading master planning, infrastructure, building design and construction supervision company in the Middle East, has completed the work on Kuwait’s first hybrid outlet mall, leisure and lifestyle destination - Al Khiran Mall - being developed by the Tamdeen Group in the heart of Sabah Al Ahmad Sea City.

Nestled at the marina, the 750-m-long, two-storey mall offers visitors a luxurious setting, blending shopping and leisure with picturesque waterfront views and a refreshing sea breeze, said the statement from SSH.

The enchanting Pearl area features a beautifully landscaped exterior, providing a relaxing oasis of greenery.

With 300 retail stores, shoppers are spoiled for choice, while the stunning shopping complex houses renowned brands to fulfil every desire, it stated.

Situated within the Al Khiran mixed-use development, the mall’s design showcases brilliance, from the glazed skylight roofing system that floods the interior with natural light to the striking perforated metal screens that create a symphony of light and shadow.

"Captivating plazas, family entertainment options, and a unique internal landscape further elevate the mall’s allure. Al Khiran Mall is not just a mall; it is an immersive experience that captures the essence of leisure, lifestyle, and luxury," said a company spokesman.

"SSH is proud to have worked with Tamdeen Group to deliver construction supervision and project management services for this new leisure and lifestyle destination, establishing Al Khiran Mall as one of the new hotspots in Kuwait," he added.-TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).