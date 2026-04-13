UAE-based luxury developer Sobha Realty announced on Monday its entry into the Abu Dhabi market with the launch of 40 billion UAE dirhams ($10.89 billion) Sobha City, a master-planned residential community located in Al Bahia.

The development spans approximately 38 million square feet (sq ft), with an initial land area of around 8 million sq ft, and is positioned along the E10 and E12 corridors, close to Zayed International Airport and Yas Island.

First major Abu Dhabi project

Sobha City marks the developer’s first large-scale residential project in the UAE capital, expanding its footprint beyond Dubai and Umm Al Quwain (UAQ), and represents its 16th master plan.

The project is designed as a low-density, nature-led “city within a city,” with a focus on family-oriented living and long-term urban sustainability.

It will feature approximately 4,000 apartment units and 3,000 villas - including waterfront apartments, estate and garden villas, and masions - and will be developed in phases. Phase 1, expected to account for 1/3rd of the total number of units, is scheduled to delivered in the fourth quarter of 2029.

The apartments will be priced from AED 1.31 million onwards, while the villas will be priced from AED 4.96 million.

Green and wellness-focused design

Around 60 percent of the masterplan is allocated to open and green spaces, including more than 50,000 trees, landscaped areas and shaded walkways.

The development will also feature an 18-kilometre wellness loop, alongside pedestrian-focused pathways aimed at promoting active lifestyles.

The masterplan also includes three international schools, healthcare facilities, mosques and an executive par-3 golf course designed by Greg Norman Golf Course Design, which will integrate 80 mansions.

Integrated waterfront and amenities

A key feature of the project is a two-kilometre waterfront promenade and integrated 130-berth marina destination, combining leisure, retail including a mall, and social spaces.

Sobha Group Chairman Ravi Menon said the project reflects the company’s long-term commitment to creating design-led communities focused on quality of life.

Francis Alfred, Sobha Realty’s Managing Director, added that the Abu Dhabi project positions the company "strongly within a market driven by sustained population growth, investor-friendly policies, and projected increased demand for integrated, lifestyle-oriented developments.”

In January, Sobha Realty had launched its AED 50 billion ($13.61 billion), 37.5 million sq ft Sobha Sanctuary master-planned residential community in Dubai at Al Yufrah.

(Reporting by Dennis Daniel; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

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