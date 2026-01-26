Sobha Realty, a leading luxury real estate developer, has launched its largest master-planned development, a fully integrated, mixed-use destination residential community, Sobha Sanctuary at Al Yufrah Dubai.

Spanning a total site area of 37.5 million square feet, Sobha Sanctuary is a lifestyle destination rooted in nature and built for the future, the developer said in a statement.

The development on Dubai-Al Ain Road will feature 20,000 residential units, including around 18,000 apartments and 2,000 villas across categories, delivered across multiple phases. The first phase of launch will focus on villa living, with a limited release of 250 units across villa categories.

“Sobha Sanctuary represents a landmark moment for Sobha Realty as we mark 50 years of building with purpose, precision, and integrity,” said Francis Alfred, Managing Director, Sobha Realty, in a statement.

“As our largest single development in Dubai to date, this masterplan reflects a long-term vision to create a community where nature, wellness, and thoughtful design come together at scale. It is guided by our philosophy of quality without compromise and our ‘The Art of Detail’ ethos,” he added.

The project will be delivered in three phases, with handover starting from 2030. The project costs and unit prices weren't disclosed.

At the heart of Sobha Sanctuary lies an expansive destination park, envisioned as the social, recreational, and ecological core of the community. Complementing this central park is a Community Mall offering retail, dining, and leisure experiences, alongside a wellness centre.

The park hosts lifestyle amenities, including football grounds, running tracks, padel courts, and a skate park. It extends into four continuous green corridors within a 6 km ‘Leisure Loop’. This loop further connects to an even larger mobility loop and a 9km wellness loop around the perimeter of the development, lining over 50,000 trees across the Sobha Sanctuary community through nature promenades, shaded walkways, and water features.

“The masterplan is guided by a holistic wellness framework that addresses every dimension of human wellbeing,” the statement said. It will also include a hospital facility and two international schools,

Sobha Realty has 15 masterplans across the UAE with the flagship Sobha Hartland community home to 11,000-plus residents, while Sobha Siniya Island, the developer’s first island project, features luxury villas, mansions, and resorts.

(Writing by Bhaskar Raj; Editing by Anoop Menon)

