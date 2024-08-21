Leading Chinese oil and gas group Sinopec has announced that it has won the tender for a tank farm project - Sabtank Amiral - in Saudi Arabia.

The key project has been designed to support the Amiral Project, a petrochemicals complex jointly set up by Saudi oil major Aramco and French utility group Total Energies, said a statement from Sinopec.

The facility will manage the storage, export, and import of biobutadiene and Methyl Tertiary Butyl Ether (MTBE), playing a critical role in the operations of the Amiral complex.

The project win further boosts Sinopec’s ongoing partnership with Sabic, following the successful completion of the NDA Fatty Alcohol project.-TradeArabia News Service

