Sharjah Municipality has announced allocation of AED100 million ($27.2 million) for a project aimed at reducing the risk of fires in towers and buildings in the city.

The funds allocated by HH Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, will be used for replacement of flammable aluminum facades in line with the emirate's efforts to enhance the safety and security of its residents.

Obaid Saeed Al Teneiji, Director-General of Sharjah Municipality, revealed that the contract for the project will soon be awarded. The Phase One of the project will cover 40 high-risk residential towers exceeding 7 floors.

Khalifa Al Suwaidi, Director of Technical Services, said the municipality has formed a committee with the Department of Planning and Survey and Sharjah Civil Defence to study the project and inspect buildings with aluminum facades for fire hazards.

The existing aluminum facades will be replaced with safer materials to reduce the risk of fire and protect residents, properties, and the environment, aligning with the government's priority to ensure building safety in Sharjah, he added.-TradeArabia News Service

