The Hidden Marina, the first district of The LINE project in NEOM, Saudi Arabia, is anticipated to receive its first residents and visitors by 2030, London-based architectural magazine Architects’ Journal reported.

Past reports have said that the hidden marina would be a hub for leisure and recreational boats, and cruise ships.

Construction on The LINE, a 170-kilometre-long and 200-metre-wide cognitive city powered entirely by clean energy, began in mid-2021. Spanning 34 square kilometres, the project aims to accommodate nine million residents.

Recently, Italian construction and engineering giant Webuild, through its joint-venture partner Shibh Al Jazira Contracting Company (SAJCO), secured a €1.4 billion ($1.5 billion) contract.

(Writing by D Madhura; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)