PHOTO
Dr. Sulaiman Al Habib Medical Services Group expects to start construction of Tabuk Hospital in the fourth quarter of 2023 after obtaining regulatory approvals.
The estimated cost of the 140-bed project is 420 million Saudi riyals ($112 million), with completion likely by the third quarter of 2027, the company said in a statement to the Saudi stock exchange on Wednesday.
In January, the company signed a SAR32.5 million ($8.67 million) 50-year lease with Tabuk Municipality for land to construct and operate a hospital in the city in North-western Saudi Arabia.
(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)
(anoop.menon@lseg.com)
Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.