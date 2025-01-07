Saudi Arabia’s giga-project developer Diriyah Company has awarded a 426.3 million Saudi riyals ($113.6 million) design services contract with Omrania, a subsidiary of Egis Group, for the Boulevard district.

The scope of work includes conceptual design, schematic and detailed design, as well as supervision of construction execution, the developer said in a statement on social messaging platform X.

Omrania will leverage its multidisciplinary design consultant to create "a collection of unique buildings" in the Boulevard district, it added

Omrania is known for being associated with the design of Kingdom Tower in Riyadh.



