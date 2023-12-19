Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Transport and Logistics Services is expected to release the tender for its Yanbu - Jubail Highway project in the first quarter 2024, according to a source.

The project will be procured as Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) contract, a source aware of the project details told Zawya Projects.

“The tender for the construction contract is expected to be announced by end of first quarter 2024. The operated and maintenance period is expected to be 26 plus four years,” the source said.

In April 2023, Zawya Projects had reported that Saudi Arabia is planning to tender four highway projects under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model as part of a pipeline of 200 privatisation and PPP projects across 17 sectors rolled out by the National Centre for Privatisation and PPP (NCP).

The overall project completion and commissioning scheduled for the first quarter 2028, a second source told Zawya Projects, adding that his estimate of the project cost is $300 million.

(Reporting by Senthil Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.