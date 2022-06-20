Saudi authorities have invited bids for a transport bus project in the Western Al-Madina city within ongoing plans to expand the Gulf Kingdom’s internal and external transport networks, according to an official statement.

‘Almadinah Almunawarah Development Authority’ said on its Website that the Madinah Bus Rapid Transit project, part of the country’s ‘Vision 2030’ would be carried in partnership with the private sector on “design-build-finance-operate-maintain” basis.

The project will serve the city’s North and South and involves the construction of a total 46 bus stations and more than 50km of bus lanes, the Authority said.

Comprising 3 corridors, more than 85 main (articulated) buses and 160 feeder buses, 28 circulator buses, the project will be able to handle nearly 1800 passengers per hour and is expected to be completed within 2-3 years.

The statement said: “Companies interested in the project can submit their applications during the period between June 19 and July 19.”

The entire BRT network will be procured as one project, with each line being implemented on a phased basis, according to the Expression of Interest (EOI) notice. The 12-year project agreement will comprise of two years of construction, and 10 years of operation and maintenance.

The project is being procured in collaboration with the National Centre for Privatisation & PPP. However, the EOI notice clarified that Almadinah Almunawarah Development Authority will execute and deliver the civil Works on the project including bus lanes, other civil works and tunnels, bridges and viaducts on an Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) basis.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)