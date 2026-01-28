Saudi Arabia Railways (SAR) has issued tenders for the design and manufacturing of 10 new passenger trains for its Northern Network, as part of its efforts to develop the transport system and enhance the efficiency of passenger rail services across the kingdom.

This comes in line with the objectives of the National Transport and Logistics Strategy and the aspirations of Saudi Vision 2030.

The new trains will operate on the Northern Network, which extends approximately 2,700km linking several major cities including Riyadh, Al Majmaah, Qassim, Hail, Al Jouf and Al Qurayyat, with plans to expand the network in the coming years through the addition of new passenger stations, including Al Zulfi.

This tender comes as part of SAR’s phased and ongoing approach to modernising and expanding its passenger train fleet across its various networks.

The project scope includes the design, manufacturing, and supply of the new passenger trains, in addition to providing fleet maintenance services, contributing to enhanced operational readiness and long-term asset sustainability. The deadline for submitting the bids has been set at May 11.

SAR CEO Dr Bashar Al Malik said expanding the passenger train fleet represents a strategic objective and a key step within the company’s plans to further develop passenger transport services.

"The entry of the new trains into service will help meet the growing demand for passenger journeys by increasing the operational capacity of the Northern Network to nearly three times its current level, raising total seating capacity to more than 2.4 million seats annually, and enhancing SAR’s ability to support the continued growth of intercity passenger transport," he stated.

The company is currently manufacturing 10 new passenger trains to serve the Eastern Line, as part of its comprehensive plans to develop passenger transport services, improve operational efficiency, and enhance service reliability across the national railway network, he added.-TradeArabia News Service

