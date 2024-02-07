Saudi Arabia’s investments in Jordan have peaked at nearly $14 billion, making it one of the largest foreign investors in the Arab country.

According to Chairman of the Jordan Chamber of Commerce and Industry Khalil Tawfiq, the Saudi investments in Jordan cover industry, infrastructure, energy, transport, tourism and the financial sectors.

In comments published by Al-Ghad and other Jordanian dailies on Wednesday, Tawfiq proposed the holding of a joint conference to promote mutual investments.

Saudi Arabia, the largest Arab economy, owns three of five Jordanian cement firms, which have a combined annual production capacity of around 7.5 million tonnes.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.