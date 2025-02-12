Saudi Arabia’s housing sector has secured more than 200 billion Saudi riyals ($53.33 billion) in investments through partnerships with the private sector, Minister of Municipalities and Housing Majid Al-Hogail said.

Investments in the municipal sector have crossed SAR19 billion, he told the Private Sector Forum 2025, adding that the municipal and housing sector accounted for more than 16 percent of GDP last year.

He revealed that 16 percent of foreign investment inflows were directed towards the construction sectors.

(Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.