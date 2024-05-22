Saudi-Egyptian joint venture AkamAlRajhi Developments has contracted ACE Project Management, MHDH and Sites International for its D.O.S.E. mixed-use resort, located on the North Coast.

The company’s CEO Edrees Mohamed told Zawya Projects that they have signed contracts with ACE for engineering consultancy and project supervision services, MHDH for interior design and Sites International for landscaping.

The 125- acre project features a total of 1,400 residential units comprising villas, chalets, serviced units and a Voco-branded 5-star hotel to be operated by IHG.

Mohamed said the project would be completed in four phrases, adding that concrete terraces of the first phase will be ready by June 2024. The concrete terraces ensure seaview for all units.

Managing Director Hisham Kandil added that the company has an ambitious plan for expanding within the real estate market in Egypt.

(Reporting by Eman Hamed; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.