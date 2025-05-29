There is no gainsaying that infrastructure is key to national economic development. I have taken my time to do some research on this, and I discover that in other climes, in the developed nations in particular, whenever their economy is going through challenges, what their governments do is to stimulate economic activities, create job and wealth through massive investment in infrastructure. When people have means of sustenance, they will be able to pay tax, which is also used to refinance the economy and you have the economy getting back to life, then individual businesses will come on stream and begin to thrive. In other words, infrastructure is the key, both to economic recovery, and a stable or prospering economy. That is why China for instance is still investing heavily on infrastructure. I have keenly followed conversations, controversy and the mounting public criticisms trailing the ongoing 700 km Lagos-Calabar road project.

A former President was unsparing in his criticism of the Lagos-Calabar coastal highway projectwhich has been in the pipeline for over a decade. He is of the opinion that the project which wasdesigned to connect Lagos to Calabar in Cross River State through the coastal states of Ogun, Ondo, Delta, Edo, Bayelsa, Rivers, and Akwa Ibom is bogus, shrouded in corruption, wasteful, unrealistic and unreasonable. Many voices have not only towed his line of argument, but have reechoed his perspective. Some queried the huge amount of N15 trillion earmarked for the road, wondering how such a heavy amount would be sourced, and where, while others are concerned about the significant impacts the construction of the highway would bring to bear on the environment. They expressed apprehension about habitat and ecosystems disruption, vulnerability to flooding and erosion, social impacts of the construction, loss of means of livelihood arising from possible displacement of villages, communities and settlements along the route, and several other issues, which the federal government, through the Honourable Minister of Works, Engr David Umahi have addressed.

However, my take on the project is different. I look at it from a different angle, from a professional perspective precisely. To me, it’s a laudable project, and non of the views or fears so far expressed are potent enough to knock off its importance. Poor infrastructure is the bane of Nigeria’s development. Inadequate infrastructure has continued to keep Nigeria at bay. Poor infrastructure is really slowing down the pace of development here, and it seem we are not really paying attention to this. When you add logistics deficiencies, particularly epileptic, irregular and inadequate power supply to infrastructural challenges in Nigeria, when you analyse the effects on the nation’s economy, cost of production, cost of living, the social impacts, you will agree with me that the journey is far. In today’s Nigeria, to travel by road from Lagos to Abuja for instance takes eleven to twelve hours, wasted hours. If we have modern, fast and efficient rail system, you will cover the distance in about six hours.

We can’t move forward without infrastructure development, without, good, efficient, holistic and comprehensive infrastructure, hence the politics of infrastructure in Nigeria must be intentionally, or deliberately downplayed. Lagos-Calabar coastal highway is not just a road, it is a game changer, a catalyst that will open up our ports to increased commerce and reduce travel times and costs within Nigeria. The potential commercial and investment value of the project is high, its social and economic values not in contention. Have critics consider the economic advantage of the longest highway in Africa when completed? Lagos-Calabar highway on completion will serve as a link to seven ports of Lekki, Tin-Can Island, Koko, Warri, Port Harcourt, Gelegele and Calabar. The importance of this is that importers and exporters of goods and items will no longer have to depend on ports in Lagos or Port Harcourt. They can choose any of these seven ports, which will increase to eight when Ondo State completes construction of the Ilaje Deep-Sea Port.This will translate to cheaper importation costs, because ships would no longer accrue demurrage charges while waiting to berth at the congested Lagos ports.

Not only will goods arrive in Nigeria, but they will also leave Nigeria without delay, or any form of hitch. Consider the multiplier effect to the Nigerian corporations and individuals who will no longer need to use the Port of Cotonou in Benin Republic, meaning that the increased marrying traffic will almost immediately increase our GDP! The highway which is gradually becoming a reality will boost Nigeria’s internal and external tourism. What about driving for endless miles and just seeing the turquoise-blue colors of the Atlantic Ocean. It will almost feel as if you are driving to heaven! Infrastructure is a top factor in driving where real estate development happens. Its provision is a strong priority for future real investments, in that it offers opportunities for real estate investors to participate in the positive dynamics that follow such investment cycles. An insight into the economies of the Asian countries, particularly China reveals that several opportunities for real estate market and development arise from infrastructure development. China boast of some of the largest infrastructure projects in the world such as the high-speed railway system and the hydroelectric three gorges dam, simply because the country has been investing heavily in infrastructure over several years.

You can be sure that construction of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway would ensure that businesses, including real estate development springs up along the route, and transactions will be conducted more efficiently. Businesses are conducted more seamlessly when hiccups in communication and transportation are removed or substantially and significantly removed. Upon the completion of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway, population would increase in the seven states, new settlements would spring up along the highway route, and this would subsequently lead to increase in demand for commercial and residential accommodations, increase in property development and property or estate developers. Rental values of residential properties would improve, land prices will skyrocket along the axis, and real estate development along the corridor shall spring up in a manner that would be as if real estate is being reinvented or redefined, all because real estate investors and developers would shift attention to the axis. Under the improved business environment, people would live healthier and contribute better to the society.

