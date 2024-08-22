Saudi Arabia - Leading Belgian construction company Besix said a consortium comprising its Middle East unit - along with Saudi-based Modern Building Leaders (MBL) and leading Dutch dredging and heavy lifting group Boskalis - is making steady progress on the Port of NEOM project located within the Saudi futuristic city on the Red Sea coast.

The scope of work under the SAR3 billion ($799 million) contract includes designing and building of over 3 km of quay walls, upgradation of key facilities and installation of advanced port equipment.

According to Besix, currently, the team is focused on casting capping beams and carrying out anchor and sheet piling work.

Located in the re-imagined industrial city of NEOM Oxagon, the port once upgraded will be able to accommodate various vessels - from large container ships to feeder vessels and bulk carriers.

Besix had last year announced that its local subsidiary Six Construct, in partnership with MBL and Boskalis, had been awarded the contract by NEOM for the first phase of the Port of NEOM Improvement and Expansion project.

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).