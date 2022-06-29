Saudi Arabia’s Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority (ZATCA) has launched Request for Qualification (RFQ) for its public-private partnership (PPP) Customs (Secured) Zone project.

The project, launched in collaboration with the National Centre for Privatisation & PPP (NCP), seeks to upgrade the Secured Zone facilities and develop a modern template for infrastructure design and operations at six land ports, NCP said in a statement posted on its website.

The land ports included in the project are Al-Durrah, Al-Haditha, Halat Ammar, Al-Khafji, Al-Bat'ha and Al-Wadi'ah to be implemented under a Design, Build, Finance, Maintain and Transfer (DBFMT) model for a term of 20 years, excluding construction period, the statement said.

The last day to participate in the RFQ is Tuesday 9 August 2022​, the statement added.

In March, ZATCA and NCP had launched Request for Qualification (RFQ) phase for a PPP logistics zone project at Jadeedah Arar port on the Iraq-Saudi land border.

