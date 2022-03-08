Saudi Arabia announced on Tuesday the start of the Request for Qualification (RFQ) phase for the public-private partnership (PPP) logistics zone project at Jadeedah Arar port.

The port is located at the Jadeedah Arar crossing at the Iraq-Saudi land border.

The RFP was issued by Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority (ZATCA) in cooperation with the National Center for Privatisation & PPP (NCP).

The last day for submitting RFQ documents is 3 April, 2022, at 3 pm KSA time.

ZATCA said the project would give the Kingdom access to the Iraqi market, increase trade and economic exchange between the two countries, and establish itself as a major trading partner.

Spread over an area of one million square metres, the project would be tendered under a design, build, finance, operate, and transfer (DBDOT) model, the statement said.

The project aims to develop infrastructure in the non-customs zone and comprise support facilities such as warehouses, light manufacturing units, fuel stations, retail areas, worker accommodation, Container Freight Station, and car and truck parking.

The Jadeedah Arar port project, according to ZATCA's statement, is in line with the objectives of Vision 2030 in terms of strengthening logistical capabilities and increasing the contributions of the private sector in strategic projects.

(Writing by SA Kader; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)