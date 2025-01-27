Saudi Arabia is targeting 675,000 keys by 2030, including 120,000 in Riyadh, Tourism Minister Ahmed Al-Khateeb.

The number of licensed hotel rooms reached 475,000 across 4,000 licensed hotels last year, he told Real Estate Future Forum in Riyadh on Monday.

Al-Khateeb said the number of projects funded by the Tourism Development Fund (TDF) reached 2,100 projects worth SAR 33 billion ($8.8 billion) across the Kingdom.

“We will witness the opening of a number of medium and small projects that the TDF funded during the past two years,” the minister said.

He said Rixos Resort will open in King Abdullah Economic City with a capacity of 620 rooms, the largest sea resort currently.

