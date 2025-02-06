Driven by the exponential growth of the Saudi construction sector and the kingdom’s ambitious Vision 2030, this year’s edition of Big 5 Construct Saudi will feature a larger-than-ever exhibition space, dedicated sectors, and a robust conference programme, offering unparalleled opportunities for networking, knowledge sharing, and business development within the industry, according to the organisers.

In an exclusive interview with Gulf Construction, Firas Abou Ltaif, Portfolio Director – Construction at dmg events, shares insights into the expanded two-week format of Big 5 Construct Saudi 2025.

Excerpts of the interview with Firas Abou Ltaif:

Big 5 Construct Saudi is expanding to a two-week format in 2025. What prompted this significant change?

In its 13th edition, the decision to expand Big 5 Construct Saudi into a two-week format was driven by the exponential growth of Saudi Arabia’s construction sector and the increasing demand and opportunities in the kingdom’s multi-trillion-dollar pipeline of mega and giga projects. With Vision 2030 fuelling the $1.7 trillion construction industry, we saw an opportunity to better serve the industry by expanding the event into two focused weeks due to the growing demand from our international and local potential exhibitors to participate in the event.

First Week (15-18 February) will be dedicated to “Strong Foundations: From Design to Build,” covering essential elements like heavy construction, concrete, HVAC and general contracting. Second Week (24-27 February) will focus on “Transforming Projects: From Fit-Out to Services”, featuring windows, doors, facades, finishing materials, marble and stone, hospital design, urban planning and facilities management. By splitting the event, we allow exhibitors and attendees to engage deeply with their specific sectors while optimising their business and networking opportunities.

What can visitors expect from this year’s event in terms of scale and new offerings?

The 2025 edition of Big 5 Construct Saudi will be our largest yet, covering 140,000 sq m, double the size of previous editions, and welcoming over 2,000 exhibitors from more than 60 countries. We are also introducing new specialised events:

•Totally Concrete Saudi Arabia (First Week): Focused on precast, cement and advanced concrete solutions;

•Heavy Saudi Arabia (First Week): The largest outdoor exhibition of heavy construction machinery and equipment in Saudi Arabia; and

•Urban Design & Landscape Saudi Arabia (Second Week): A dedicated platform for urban planning and sustainable landscape solutions.

Additionally, attendees will benefit from more than 100 expert-led Big 5 Talks sessions, covering critical industry topics such as digital transformation, sustainability, project management and modular construction.

Some of the other visitor features include Concrete Dash Block, where visitors can show their grip strength and endurance by carrying a concrete block with one hand for the maximum distance; and

The Architects’ Club, an exclusive programme designed for top architects taking place during the Second Week of the event, providing architecture professionals with networking, learning and growth opportunities. Furthermore, the Vetrotech GlassSmash Challenge will test participants’ strength by attempting to break Vetrogard glass.

Winners will receive vouchers redeemable at over 150 outlets across Saudi Arabia. Visitors will also have an opportunity to compete against an AI-powered goalie and explore the technology shaping Saudi Arabia’s stadiums, from smart infrastructure to sustainable designs at the World Cup Zone.

