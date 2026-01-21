Dubai's Roads & Transport Authority (RTA) is inviting design consultants for the Route 2020 extension, according to Dubai-based project intelligence news portal MEED.



The three-kilometre extension will start at the Expo 2020 metro station and connect to Al-Maktoum International Airport's West Terminal via two stations.



The final submission date is mid-March, the report said.



The 15 km-long Route 2020 link has five elevated stations and two underground stations. The 10.6 billion UAE dirhams ($2.9 billion) Expolink contract was executed by a consortium of French, Spanish and Turkish companies.



In December 2024, the RTA had awarded a AED20.5 billion contract for the Dubai Metro Blue Line to a consortium of three Turkish and Chinese companies.

(Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.