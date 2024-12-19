DUBAI - The Dubai Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) awarded on Thursday a 20.5 billion dirham ($5.6 billion) contract for the Dubai Metro Blue Line project to a consortium of three companies, the Dubai Media Office reported.

The consortium consists of Turkey's MAPA and Limak, and China's state-owned CRRC.

Dubai Media Office added that the metro line will span 30 km (18.64 miles) and include 14 stations.

($1 = 3.6729 UAE dirham)

