Dubai will build a new metro line at a total cost of 18 billion UAE dirhams ($4.9 billion), it was announced on Thurday. Dubai Metro's Blue Line Route will extend for 30-kilometres with half of the line running underground reaching up to 70 metres in depth, according to a message posted by Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai on X (formerly twitter) .

In an Arabic language message posted on his official X account on Friday, Sheikh Mohammed said the new line, which has been approved, will transport 320,000 passengers per day, and serve areas with a population exceeding a million, including Dubai Creek, Dubai Festival City, International City, Al Rashidiya, Al Warqa, Mirdif, Dubai Silicon Oasis, Academic City.

