Dubai-based Roya Lifestyle Developments announced on Tuesday the launch of an ultra-luxury branded residential project on Palm Jumeirah.
The SLS Residences, situated atop the West Crescent, Palm Jumeirah, will be ready in 2026, the developer said in a statement.
The tower, comprising 113 residential units, will be managed by Ennismore, a lifestyle hospitality company.
The cost of the project and construction timelines were not disclosed.
(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)
