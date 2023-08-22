Dubai-based Roya Lifestyle Developments announced on Tuesday the launch of an ultra-luxury branded residential project on Palm Jumeirah.

The SLS Residences, situated atop the West Crescent, Palm Jumeirah, will be ready in 2026, the developer said in a statement.

The tower, comprising 113 residential units, will be managed by Ennismore, a lifestyle hospitality company.

The cost of the project and construction timelines were not disclosed.

