Roshn Group, a PIF-backed Saudi giga project and a leader in real estate development, has broken ground at Warefa, a mixed-use community project in Riyadh, marking another significant milestone in the group’s journey to redefine urban living.

The ground-breaking ceremony, held under the patronage of Governor of Riyadh, Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, was attended by Roshn’s senior leadership team, marked the official start of construction of the group’s second mixed-use project in Riyadh, located in a promising area east of Riyadh in Al Janadriyah district.

David Grover, Roshn Group CEO, said: “Initiating this innovative project is a milestone for us. With Warefa, Roshn Group takes a significant stride in its journey to craft urban spaces that seamlessly blend modern living with sustainability and community well-being. As we commence the construction of Warefa, we eagerly anticipate the positive change it will usher in for Riyadh's residents, harmonising perfectly with the goals of Saudi Vision 2030."

Warefa brings Roshn’s signature mix of life-enhancing amenities within walking distance of every home, including smart mobility options, attractive public areas and green spaces that support healthy, fulfilling lifestyles. Amenities include public and private schools, a health centre, a district mall, neighbourhood commercial areas, retail outlets and restaurants, providing a high-quality, ‘live, work, play’ environment to residents of the community.

Covering an area of 1.4m sq km, Warefa is designed to support social interaction through neighbourhood mosques, sports hubs, cycle lanes, homes built without perimeter walls, and 11 per cent of the total development dedicated to open and green spaces. Developed over six vibrant neighbourhoods, Warefa’s more than 2,300 units will be home to over 13,000 residents, helping to create a vibrant new quarter in eastern Riyadh.

With a focus on villas and street-level family dwellings, Warefa’s eight different floorplan options and designs inspired by local heritage and tradition offer beautiful and distinctive homes tailored to the growing needs of every family – from 4-bedroom townhouses to 5-bedroom villas. Inspired by the Salmani architectural movement, Warefa community facades will combine traditional local forms with modern styles, materials, and engineering.

Sustainability anchors Roshn’s design philosophy. With high-tech insulation, solar-powered water heaters, and efficient air-conditioning systems, Warefa’s residential units facilitate notable energy conservation. Coupled with modern plumbing fixtures and advanced irrigation solutions, they also curtail water consumption. Embodying the spirit of the Saudi Green Initiative, Roshn's pedestrian-focused communities integrate nature into the urban fabric. By planting indigenous trees and shrubs, they elevate the visual appeal and mitigate urban heat, underscoring a harmonious coexistence between the built environment and nature, the statement said.

Warefa’s location in Al Janadriyyah district places residents within easy reach of the capital’s key locations, such as the King Khalid International Airport (30 min), Riyadh city centre (20 min), and the King Abdullah Financial District (30 min), it said. - TradeArabia News Service

