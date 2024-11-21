Retal Urban Development Company has signed a contract with its affiliate, Building Construction Company (BCC), to build 60 residential units in Al-Mohammedia district in Jeddah.

The 30-month contract is valued at 112.7 million Saudi riyals ($30.02 million), the developer said in a statement to the Saudi stock exchange.

The project will be financed from the available facilities and off-plan proceeds, it added.

