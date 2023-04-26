Ras Al Khaimah-based developer Al Hamra said on Wednesday that its newly launched residential project, Marina Residences - Phase 3, has been sold out.

The new project is an extension of the existing Marina Residences overlooking the Royal Yacht Club of Ras Al Khaimah, and is located within Al Hamra Village residential community..

The tower is the first off-plan project driven by Al Hamra’s “Live & Work” package – a limited offer that provides buyers with a 12-year UAE residency visa, a business license, and a partner visa upon a 20 percent down payment.

Benoy Kurien, Group CEO of Al Hamra, said that the project's sell-out gives the company confidence to launch more developments under its five-year growth plan, as it continues to support the emirate’s economic growth, tourism strategy, and livability agenda.

Al Hamra’s five-year strategic growth plan includes diversified ventures and increased investment opportunities across its existing portfolio, with current and upcoming projects.

(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)