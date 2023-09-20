Abu Dhabi-listed RAK Properties will develop Nikki Beach Resort & Spa Ras Al Khaimah, a branded resort at Mina Al Arab in Ras Al Khaimah, in partnership with US-based Nikki Beach Global (Nikki Beach).

The resort, operated and managed by Nikki Beach, will have 155 keys and house the brand’s signature Nikki Spa, Tone Gym, and restaurant concepts, the developer said in a statement.

US design and architecture firm Gensler will design the resort and follow the Barjeel guidelines set by the RAK Municipality.

Nikki Beach will be the third hotel within the RAK Properties’ hospitality portfolio and is part of the broader master plan for Mina Al Arab.

Sameh Al Muhtadi, CEO of RAK Properties, said the Nikki Beach Resort & Spa Ras Al Khaimah is a crucial milestone in the development of Mina Al Arab.

“The resort marks Nikki Beach’s first branded hotel in Ras Al Khaimah, and we are delighted to offer visitors and investors their signature luxury lifestyle atmosphere in Mina Al Arab,” he added.

The hotel development and opening date will be announced in due course.

The project development cost was not disclosed.

