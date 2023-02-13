RAK Properties, a leading real estate developer in Ras Al Khaimah, has awarded the main contract for the construction of the second phase of Marbella Villas - a key residential project located on Hayat Island in the northern emirate - to UAE contractor Gulf Contracting.

Phase Two of Marbella Villas will feature a total of 89 residences with a mix of two-, three- and four-bedroom luxury villas and townhouses with direct access to the beach.

Located on Hayat Island in Mina Al Arab, the project is in close proximity to the Anantara Mina Al Arab Ras Al Khaimah Resort, said the statement from RAK Properties.

The bustling island community offers natural views of the Arabian Gulf and Hajar mountains and is home to a range of amenities designed to help visitors and residents relax and unwind, including the InterContinental Ras Al Khaimah Mina Al Arab Resort & Spa, Marbella resident’s club, community park, waterfront promenade, seafront dining and retail, and scenic cycle and pedestrian paths, it stated.

On the project award, CEO Sameh Al Muhtadi said: "We are extremely pleased to announce the award of the construction contract for Phase Two of Marbella Villas to Gulf Contracting. The Phase One villas sell-out has paved the way for this exciting next phase which we will be launching shortly."

Established in 2005, RAK Properties has successfully developed over 3,000 residential units, 372,000 sq ft of office space and 260,000 sq ft of retail in the emirate, he added.

