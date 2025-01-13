Ashghal has announced the tender for the Al Hidaya Schools for Special Needs project, aiming to construct four specialised schools in Al Hidaya.

The tender for the design consultancy contract was issued on 2 December 2024 with bids scheduled to close on 26 January 2025.

The contract is expected to be awarded in the second quarter of 2025, with completion anticipated by fourth quarter of 2026, a source aware of the details told Zawya Projects.

The project value is estimated at $80 million, he added.

