Qatar’s Public Works Authority (Ashghal) is expected to award design-build contract for the College of Dental and Nursing at Qatar University in the first quarter of 2025, a source aware of the details said.

“The tender for the project was issued on 30 July 2024, with commercial bids submitted by 29 September 2024. The contract award is expected by January 2025, and the project is scheduled for completion by December 2027,” the source told Zawya Projects.

He said the estimated cost of the project is $120 million.

The contract includes concept design, architectural and structural design, MEP (Mechanical, Electrical, and Plumbing) systems, and project management consultancy.

Additionally, the scope includes developing a master plan for the broader health cluster facilities at Qatar University that will integrate existing, in-progress, and future developments.

(Reporting by Deva Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

