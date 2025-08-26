Qatar’s Public Works Authority (Ashghal), in collaboration with the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change, is expected to award the consultancy contract covering the extension of the Aquatic Fishery Research Centre in Ras Al Matbakh in the third quarter.

The contract, which includes design, lead and supervision services, is expected to be awarded in September 2025, a source aware of the details told Zawya Projects.

The planned expansion, covering an area of 11,200 square metres, will feature:

·A fish nursery with 30 tanks producing 3.5 million fingerlings per year in four cycles

·A grow-out unit with 20 tanks and annual capacity of 115,000 kg of market-size fish

·Fish and shrimp sorting and packaging facilities

·A feed preparation unit, cold feed storage, maintenance workshop, and waste management systems

·A research and development centre, automation and data analysis systems, and staff accommodation

·Protection and shade area for boats and trailers

“The project is scheduled for completion by December 2026,” the source added.

(Reporting by Deva Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

