Qatar saw as many as 383 building permits issued in April 2023 with Al Rayyan, Doha and Al Wakra constituting more than 71% of the total in the country, according to the Planning and Statistics Authority (PSA).

The building permits issued in the country reported 43.4% and 37% decline year-on-year and month-on-month respectively in the review period, according to PSA data.

The building permits data is of particular importance as it is considered an indicator for the performance of the construction sector which in turn occupies a significant position in the national economy.

On a monthly basis, total building permits issued in Al Shamal reported a 70% plunge, followed by Umm Slal (63%), Al Daayen (62%), Al Shahaniya (58%), Al Rayyan (45%), Al Wakra (37%), Doha (23%) and Al Khor (6%) in the review period.

Of the total number of new building permits issued, Al Rayyan constituted 102 permits or 27% of the total, followed by Doha 89 (23%), Al Wakra 82 (21%), Al Daayen 48 (13%), Al Khor 34 (9%), Umm Slal 15 (4%), Al Shahaniya 10 (3%) and Al Shamal three (1%).

On an annualised basis, total building permits issued in Al Shamal plummeted 75%, Al Daayen 62.5%, Umm Slal 55.9%, Al Wakra 45%, Doha 41.8%, Al Rayyan 37.4% and Al Shahaniya 28.6%; while those in Al Khor soared 41.7% in April 2023.

The new building permits (residential and non-residential) constituted 149 permits or 39% of the total issued in April 2023, followed by additions 221 (58%) and fencing 13 (3%).

Of the new residential buildings permits, villas topped the list, accounting for 84% or 104 permits, followed by apartments 9% (11), and dwellings of housing loans 6% (seven) in the review period.

Among the non-residential sector, commercial structures accounted for 44% or 11 permits, the industrial buildings as workshops and factories 40% (10 permits) and the governmental buildings 12% (three permits).

Qatar saw a total of 254 building completion certificates issued in April 2023, of which 192 or 76% was for the new buildings (residential and non-residential) and 62 or 24% for additions.

On an annualised basis, total building completion certificates issued in the country saw 27% fall with Al Shahaniya registering 71.4% plunge, Doha (52.5%), Al Shamal (50%), Al Wakra (40.3%), Al Rayyan (11.8%), Al Daayen (9.2%) and Umm Slal (4%); whereas those in Al Khor shot up 44.4% in April 2023.

Qatar saw a 37% month-on-month expansion in the total building completion certificates issued in April 2023 with Al Shamal registering a 67% contraction, Doha (56%), Al Wakra (47%), Al Daayen (32%), Al Khor (28%), Al Shahaniya (25%), Al Rayyan (22%) and Umm Slal (20%) in the review period.

Al Rayyan constituted 75 or 30% of the total number of building completion certificates issued in the review period, Al Daayen 23% or 59, Al Wakra 17% or 43, Doha 11% or 28, Umm Slal 9% or 24, Al Khor 5% or 13, Al Shamal 2% or six; and Al Shahaniya 2% or six in April 2023.

Of the 152 residential buildings completion certificates issued, as many as 132 or 87% were for villas, nine or 6% for dwellings of housing loans and eight or 5% for apartments.

Of the 132 villas completion certificates issued in April 2023, as many as 44 were in Al Rayyan, 24 in Al Daayen, 23 in Al Wakra, 19 in Umm Slal, eight in Al Khor, seven in Doha, five in Al Shamal and two in Al Shahaniya.

In the case of nine apartments, Doha issued four completion certificates, Al Rayyan (three), and one each in Al Daayen and Al Shamal.

