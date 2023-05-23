Qatar - Ashghal (Public Works Authority) is gearing up to launch projects worth QR4.1bn in the third quarter of the year, Jarallah Mohamed al-Marri, director, Building Projects Department said on Monday.

Addressing a media event convened to announce the 19th edition of Project Qatar in Doha (from May 29 to June 1) al-Marri said the projects included development of Hamad General Hospital and some health centres.

“The Public Works Authority is participating in Project Qatar exhibition with a special pavilion for the seventh year in a row, through which it is displaying the achievements of the authority in infrastructure projects,” al-Marri noted.

He said, “The strategic partnership of the authority with Project Qatar comes within the authority’s vision to enhance communications and partnerships with various private sector companies that contribute to the implementation of projects in the country. We look forward to the exhibition being an opportunity to meet a wide group of consultants, contractors and suppliers with whom the authority can co-operate in the future. Local entrepreneurs and local products are our first priority.”

Ahmed Mohamed al-Sada, director, Office of the chief executive officer and Public Relations Department at Qatari Diar, which is the developer of Lusail City project said, “Qatari Diar is participating for the second year in a row as a sponsor of real estate development in the exhibition. This participation is based on the successful participation last year, as we hope that this session will be an opportunity for us to present our latest and most prominent projects around the world to the audience, especially regional and international visitors, many of whom we had the opportunity to meet in last year's session.”

